Duo Enharmonics play in Whanganui tomorrow night. Photo / Supplied



Chamber Music Whanganui presents the four-hands piano sensation Duo Enharmonics in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand.

Nicole Chao and Beth Chen bring their exhilarating piano duet programme to Whanganui on Thursday, October 6 at 7.30pm, in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

This is the penultimate concert in the Chamber Music Whanganui celebrity subscription series for 2022.

Combining dazzling virtuosity and romantic lyricism, Duo Enharmonics will deliver their unique musical experience to six centres throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

From October 2 to 16, the engaging pair will share their expressive sense of musicianship through some cornerstone works.

Mozart's showy Sonata in D major K 381, originally performed by 9-year-old Wolfgang with his sister Nannerl, remains as fresh today as it was in 1772. Mendelssohn's Andante & Allegro Brillante duet written for his friend Clara Schumann will also highlight Nicole and Beth's technical mastery. Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, a highly percussive piece, also suits the dynamic duo to a tee.

Duo Enharmonics' programme is complemented by rhythmic contemporary pieces such as John Psathas' Motet, Turkish composer Fazil Say's Night, and Hanna Kulenty's VAN…

Revered as mature, assured performers, Nicole and Beth bring elegance and power to the piano duet repertoire. Both performers have won many awards both here in New Zealand and in Australia and both perform regularly as soloists and chamber musicians, to critical acclaim.

Beth Chen's studies took her from Wellington to Europe where she performed extensively while based in Germany and London. She returned to Wellington in 2017 where she formed Duo Enharmonics with fellow pianist Nicole Chao.

Chamber Music Whanganui gratefully acknowledges the sponsorship of this concert by Pak'nSave. Tickets are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door on the night (cash only).

The Details

What: Duo Enharmonics

When: Thursday, October 6 at 7.30pm

Where: Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Tickets: Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $20 (or pre-pay), students $5.