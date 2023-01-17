The fire danger for Whanganui has been ungraded to moderate due to drier weather conditions. Photo / Bevan Conley

A spell of fine weather is forecast for Whanganui and surrounding districts, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

It also brings increased fire danger. Whanganui firefighters attended a vegetation fire near Whanganui Airport on Saturday, and a garage fire in Gonville on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said both fires were contained quickly.

“Whanganui crews extinguished the vegetation fire in around 20 minutes and they were able to control the garage fire before it spread. I believe that one is to be investigated.”

Gavin Pryce, Fenz risk reduction adviser for Whanganui, said it was a good time to raise awareness of fire danger.

“The conditions are drying out and we have just changed all the fire danger signs in the district from low to moderate fire danger,” Pryce said.

“However, we remain in an open season as we’ve had a lot of rain, particularly in the Ruapehu and Whanganui areas.”

Pryce said any further change to the fire season, or fire danger signs, would depend on what happened with the weather over the next few weeks.

“For example, the fire danger will increase if we get a lot of wind, as wind dries out vegetation,” he said.

“People should always check the local fire danger before lighting outdoor fires or carrying out activities that might cause a spark.”

Pryce said those activities included welding, mowing, and driving vehicles through long grass.

“If you do light a fire outdoors, whether it be a bonfire or a campfire or a burn-off, always have a person monitoring it and make sure it is completely extinguished with water when you’ve finished.

“Keep long grass mown - and keep your gutters and areas around buildings clear of leaves and debris.”

In March last year, firefighters from Whanganui and Whanganui Rural needed additional support from helicopter and tanker crews when a scheduled burn-off near Fordell was caught by strong winds.

Pryce said it is always a good idea to check the weather forecast and the Fenz website for advice, and to visit the checkitsalright.nz link on the website before lighting outdoor fires.