Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster said he had not previously seen cannabis packaged in lolly packets.

Cannabis packaged in lolly packets is among a haul of drugs and firearms seized in search warrants in the Ruapehū area.

Police said three men were to reappear in court in the coming weeks on drug and firearm-related charges following several central North Island search warrants.

Ruapehū Police conducted several investigations which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cannabis, five firearms and stolen property including power tools.

Over the past two weeks, they were assisted by the Whanganui Armed Offenders Squad, and a Wellington-based drug detection dog in executing four warrants in Ōhakune and Taumarunui.

Items seized included 35 grams of methamphetamine and 2.7 kilograms of cannabis.