Police say a driver is lucky to have walked away from a collision with a truck near Whanganui with only minor injuries.

The crash happened on State Highway 3, north of Pākaraka, at about 9am on Tuesday.

Sergeant Colin Wright said the car collided with the trailer of an oncoming truck, which was carrying concrete at the time.

“He’s basically gone down the side of the trailer and ended up in a ditch,” Wright said.

The driver was treated at the scene and did not require a trip to the hospital. The truck driver was uninjured.

“The truck has ended up with four or five damaged, punctured tyres,” Wright said.

The road was fully reopened by 9.45am.

