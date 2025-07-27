Emergency services were notified of the crash about 8am on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 8am on Monday.

A logging truck has rolled near Taihape in the Rangitīkei district, and the driver has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Te Moehau Rd, between Spooner’s Hill Rd and Burridges Rd, about 8am on Monday.

Police said there was ice on the road that likely contributed to the incident.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said the driver extricated themselves from the vehicle.

They were taken to Whanganui Hospital.