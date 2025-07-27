Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Driver injured after logging truck rolls near Taihape

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 8am on Monday.

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 8am on Monday.

A logging truck has rolled near Taihape in the Rangitīkei district, and the driver has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Te Moehau Rd, between Spooner’s Hill Rd and Burridges Rd, about 8am on Monday.

Police said there was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save