Charlie Meyerhoff and Bruce Jellyman are part of the Vintage Weekend's Caboodle. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Mainstreet Caboodle - part of Whanganui Vintage Weekend - is expanding to Drews Avenue this year.

The new part of the Caboodle will be taking place between Drews Ave and Rutland St, and organiser Charlie Meyerhoff said it was designed to allow people to relax while still enjoying the sights and sounds of the day.

She said the festivities would resemble a New Orleans-style street party, with musical acts randomly popping up throughout Saturday, rather than the scheduled performances on the Victoria Ave stages.

“We’re going to have an eclectic mix of dance, theatre, music, roaming characters, food stalls, photo booths, face painting, [and] fire dancers.

“Throughout the day, different things are going to pop up - so there’ll be bagpipes walking at some point, someone might stand here with a guitar, and then over there, something else might be happening. So, it’s going to be more free-flowing entertainment,” she said.

There would also be an open bar and coffee area for people to sit and relax.

Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said he got the idea for the addition to the Caboodle after noticing people would get a beer and enjoy the music on Victoria Ave, then go to Drews Ave to relax and chat.

He said the Drews Ave segment had been pitched to look and feel different to the rest of the event.

It would include a hobby horse event.

Porridge Watson owner Tony Sundman was putting on the competition, and said there would be three categories: cross-country, steeplechase and dressage.

Sundman was encouraging people to show up in costume.

“Just pick a persona and go with it,” he said.

He hoped the horses would give people at the Caboodle something entertaining to watch.

“Something that’s a bit of fun, something that’s not so serious... something that’s a bit more Drews Avenue,” he said.

Meyerhoff said different competitions would be held for different age groups, but it was mostly going to be there for a bit of fun.

“We’re going to be following the Association rules, but not taking them too seriously,” she said.

People who want to take part should message the bar on Facebook, but if they aren’t able to, there should still be some spots open on the day of the event.

Jellyman said if the event went well this year, they’d look to make it a regular part of the Caboodle.

“We want to use this part of town, because otherwise this bit gets left out,” he said.

Back on Victoria Ave, the Carnival of Costumes fashion competition will be taking place at Majestic Square from 2pm on Saturday.

This year’s competition is being organised by local cosmetic artist Ardon England and will have two categories - vintage attire and steampunk.

“Caboodle always brings out the best in Whanganui when it comes to retro style, so I’m really looking forward to seeing loads of people step up to the plate to strut their stuff in fabulous vintage attire,” England said.

England will be joined on the judging panel by mid-20th-century pin-up style specialist Jenna Steedham and previous winner Nicky Bousfield.

Prizes are on the line for both categories, including $400 worth of Aroha Local gift cards from Mainstreet Whanganui, vouchers for Ardon England Makeup, and food and drink vouchers for Maria Lane and Porridge Watson.

The competition is free to enter, and people who want to take part can register their interest by emailing England at ardon@ardonengland.com or by showing up on the day.