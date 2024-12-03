“There is a belief that there was greater concentration of papa [soft sedimentary rock] and because of that, there was more water in the digger bucket than normally,” Evans said.

“That meant the material could have been sloppier and created instability, but it’s still subject to the completion of an investigation.” There was currently an embargo on the barge, he said.

Improved dredging capability is part of three stages of work for Whanganui District Council’s section of Te Pūwaha – the Whanganui port revitalisation project.

Around 1000 cubic metres of concrete will soon be poured as part of stage one – a pavement hardstand and structures over the water to take Q-West Boat Builders’ 380-tonne capacity mobile boat hoist.

Last month, port chairman Mark Petersen said dredging was a big task and a hole in the training wall enclosing the port basin had “delivered us silt from up the [Whanganui] River”.

A short-term dredging consent for a channel around the wharves and another – to create a working port area – is before Horizons Regional Council.

Part of the latter includes involves a proposal to close the hole.

Evans said an alternative solution, currently under wraps, had been worked on “in parallel” with the current dredging operation and “all our emphasis is going into that”.

“There is a lot going on behind the scenes.

“This [current] dredging solution is recognised as not being capable of doing everything the port needs going forward.”

An announcement date for the new solution has yet to be revealed.

