Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Opinion

Downpour leads to domestic dilemma - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

A walk turns into a soggy misadventure for the Pages.

A walk turns into a soggy misadventure for the Pages.

Kevin Page
Opinion by Kevin Page
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.
Learn more

So, there we were the other day sitting round, enjoying an early morning cuppa, when Mrs P suggested the three of us should go for a walk.

Ordinarily, our companion the Helpful Heroine – so named because she always seems to save us from some predicament or another - would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle