Marimba player Yoshiko Tsurata. Photo / Derek Barrett, Whanganui Camera Club

A partnership of marimba and vibraphone is coming to Whanganui.

Chamber Music Whanganui is excited to present the band Double Shot in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand as part of its 2023 Subscription Series.

The duo are Yoshiko Tsuruta (marimba, percussion) and Jeremy Fitzsimons (vibraphone, percussion).

The band perform upbeat songs by contemporary composers such as New Zealander John Psathas’ Muisca, brilliantly arranged by Omar Carmenates, and Steve Reich’s Nagoya Marimbas.

Whilst Alyssa Weinberg’s refreshing Table Talk enables the pair to bring household objects into the percussive mix, Michael Taylor’s Rhapsody allows them to playfully move through an eclectic combination of styles and moods, blending influences from classical, tango, heavy metal, and funk music.

The latter half of the duo’s programme is dedicated to Claude Debussy’s whimsical ballet score La boite a joujoux (The Toy Box). Based on Andre Helle’s children’s tale and arranged for Double Shot by Yoshiko Tsuruta, the enchanting piece tells its story through the characteristic leitmotifs of a toy soldier, a pretty doll, and a foolish polichinelle.

As an additional element to their performance of the Debussy, Double Shot will feature projected images and text from the original Toy Box ballet.

The Details:

What: Double Shot performance

When: Wednesday, May 24, 7.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, 132 Liverpool St, College Estate, Whanganui

Tickets: Available in advance from Royal Whanganui Opera House box office or cash sales at the door. Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $25 (or pre-pay), students $5



