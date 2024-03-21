Dora Baker uses a sharp blade to scrape the pencil lead on to the paper which she then blends with her finger to produce a soft background. The students - Sheila Young, Gordon Mauff, Christine Bragger and Donna Steer - were fascinated.

Dora Baker uses a sharp blade to scrape the pencil lead on to the paper which she then blends with her finger to produce a soft background. The students - Sheila Young, Gordon Mauff, Christine Bragger and Donna Steer - were fascinated.

Art Over East is a new art group that friends Dora Baker and Lynne Walker started in September 2023. They meet every Monday (stat days excluded) at 9.30am in the St James Church Hall on the corner of Helmore and Boydfield Streets Whanganui East. The group has five permanent members at the moment.

This year they decided to add workshops as a point of difference and to attract new members to the group. Therefore, in February they began a “Painting with Pencils” workshop and Tutor Dora Baker has been thrilled with the progress of the class which ranges from raw beginners to those with intermediate art skills.

Baker, a member of the New Zealand Botanical Art Society, has been sharing her knowledge of using coloured pencils to produce a piece of artwork worthy of framing. There are many different techniques to learn as well as different papers to use.

Participants have learnt the best methods of pencil sharpening and hacks on how to look after the tip. (And the consequences, if you drop them, often breaking the lead the full length of the pencil inside making it hard to sharpen and wasteful.)

They learnt methods of drawing, blending and being patient as they worked. The class started with flowers, fruit, and vegetables but some have moved on to their own passions, such as Gordon Mauff who is working on a warrior figure.

Working on an artwork.

After five weeks of using dry pencils, the class is now moving on to watercolour pencils using the same skills they have learnt, but now learning how to move the pigment around on the paper by adding water to their paintings. The Painting with Pencils Class is full now and no new students will be accepted.

However, membership in the Art Over East group is open to anyone interested in pursuing art and having a space to meet and work on their own projects. The group shares information and works in acrylics, watercolours, coloured pencils and pastels.

New artists right up to experienced artists are welcome.

This is a supportive group with participants bringing their own lunches and socialising over coffee. They also hope to do further workshops and plan to start a pastel group within Art Over East as both Walker and Baker are members of the Pastel Association of New Zealand.