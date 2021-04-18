Do it with humour

The cast of 'Shenanigan's Wake' sharing a tipple on-stage. Photo / Reuben Janes

What an interesting character! Daryl Peebles, script writer of the play currently in rehearsal at Repertory Theatre, 'Shenanigan's Wake' is a man of many parts.

Apart from 'Shenanigan's Wake' he's written two other shows: 'Aussie Rules', written in collaboration with musical director Fran Armstrong, and 'Barbecue', which debates whether the barbecue is in fact a social leveller or not, and several other plays.

Daryl Peebles has been involved in theatre for more than 40 years, during which time he's received awards for his play scripts and performed as a comedian and magician.

He's also a popular MC and after dinner speaker, working throughout Australia, although he's based in Tasmania.

He's one half of a long-running comedy duo, 'Novak'n'Good' which entertains at sports events and corporate functions but also performs magic shows for children.

The more serious aspect of Daryl Peebles' character is concerned with Human Resources and management, an area he's been employed in while working as an entertainer.

In 2015 he graduated from the University of Tasmania with a Ph.D. His thesis? 'The Value of Humour in the Workplace'.

Daryl Peebles uses his research findings to inform his after dinner speeches. His message? Positive, affirming humour in the workplace enhances employee wellbeing, ultimately resulting in increased productivity: a win-win for everyone.

It's easy to understand that people who feel good will perform well. His play, 'Shenanigan's Wake' is bound to make you feel good.

Laughter is the best medicine, so they say.