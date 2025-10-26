Being cautious when opening potting mix and compost was another way to stay healthy.

“It’s about opening bags away from you and potentially wearing a mask and gloves in terms of protection against Legionnaires’ disease and breathing in the spores that can live in compost and potting mix,” Carter said.

If the bags have been in a prolonged, dry environment, wetting them with a hose before people open them can reduce the risk.

Carter said too much repetition of the same movement and incorrect equipment could be factors in the number of injuries sustained in people’s gardens.

“Try and use the right tools for the job, you can strain yourself and slip,” he said.

“If you are digging, it’s about using a decent spade or even a shovel instead of a spade if it is that sort of job – pace yourself.”

In 2024, ACC accepted 316 lawnmower injury claims in the Manawatū-Whanganui region – 93 of which were from the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu districts.

There were 941 DIY injuries in the Manawatū-Whanganui region last year, with 25% lodged in Whanganui.

That means about four people every weekend in Whanganui lodged a DIY-related injury to ACC.

Back and spine injuries were most common, with too much repetition of bending being potential factors. Photo / NZME

Whanganui builder Hayden Towers said the right equipment was essential for people looking to do DIY to prevent injury.

“If you are going to hire, hire the right equipment,” he said.

“You see a hell of a lot of DIYers wearing jandals and, as you can imagine, people lose their toes.

“The right protective equipment is needed, even though [the job] is not at work, you wear it for a reason.”

Depending on the job, earmuffs, safety glasses, boots and hard hats should be considered, Towers said.

Towers said a basic understanding and knowledge of the tools being used could be a vital step to prevent injuries.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said most home-based injuries are “predictable – and therefore preventable”.

“No one wants to start their weekend getting ready to mow the lawns or do a DIY job and then end up in Accident and Emergency with an injury,” Whitaker said.

Around 42% of all home-related injuries are from falls or loss of balance, making them the leading cause of injury.

The second-biggest cause of injury at home is moving things.

Lifting, carrying and straining cause about 16% of injuries.

Back and spine injuries are the main areas of the body impacted, accounting for 15% of home-related injuries.

Whitaker’s main tip is for people to slow down when performing jobs.

“Many injuries in the home happen because people are rushing. These injuries can be prevented by simply slowing down and stopping to assess the risks,” he said.

“If you remember to take a moment to assess risks before starting, you can stay injury-free and get the job done.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.