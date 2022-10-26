Mayor-elect Andrew Tripe spoke to the assembled crowd at Diwali at the racecourse. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday, October 15, Whanganui Racecourse was the venue for a huge Diwali festival.

"This was our biggest event since Covid," says Lotus Women's Group president Geeta Singh. "According to racecourse staff, there were about 680 people." She says the racecourse staff and management were very good to them and they managed the big numbers well, considering they were expecting about 500 people to attend.

It was 2014 when Geeta opened her spice and veggie shop in Guyton St and she has been involved in the community ever since.

Diwali is a festival of light and Geeta wanted the event to reflect true Indian values.

"We give food for free," she says. That's in keeping with the spirit of Diwali, so all 680-odd people at the event this year were fed without charge. "Whoever attended, they all ate."

What can you expect when you attend Diwali?

"First, you will see all colourful things there," says Geeta. "The lights are the main thing. Then we direct people straight to the food ... Indian vegetarian meals. I cooked for around 1000 people."

In the early days, from 2014, her shop sponsored and paid for the food. Now they have funding avenues that cover the cost.

"Food is the major part. For us, Diwali is to give and feed people."

She says everyone worked hard the night before to prepare the food for the occasion. "Curries were done on the day."

Colour and ceremony are integral parts of Diwali ... and food. Photo / Supplied

The event started with a kapa haka performance by students of Cullinane College, so Diwali in Whanganui is not just an Indian occasion.

"It's multicultural." She says people of all races look forward to Diwali each year.

Diwali is traditionally held on the darkest night to display the lights to their full advantage.

On stage there was entertainment.

"We had about 23 items from all over. Our performers came from New Plymouth, Wellington, Palmerston North and Whanganui." Geeta says it was mostly Indian classical and Bollywood dancing and each Indian state presented its art for the Diwali crowd.

The event started with dinner from 5.30 to 6.30, longer than usual to cope with increased numbers, then, at 7pm, items started. The event finished at 9.30.

"I have a group of eight ladies, so we all took a role each, so it all went smoothly. I have a good team." Of the eight there is a core of six who are lifetime members, there at the very start and still committed.

"I am so pleased our new mayor came." Mayor-elect Andrew Tripe attended and spoke at Diwali and Whanganui MP Steph Lewis was also there.

Next year's Diwali feast will be held on November 5.

"Anyone interested in our culture, please come," says Geeta.