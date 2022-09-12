This seat is in which Whanganui park? Photo / Supplied

District parks and reserves quiz

1. Which Whanganui scenic reserve was gazetted in 1927 in response to a public petition to preserve a remnant of the fast-dwindling forest?

2. In which town do you find Sir James Wilson Memorial Park?

3. In which Whanganui park do you find a seat with these words on it: "A public good should be a public care, all should preserve what all may share"?

4. Where do you find the Forest and Bird Reserve McPherson's Bush?

5. When you visit Peat Park there's the opportunity to see what animals?

6. What is the name of the small and little-visited reserve on the side of a steep hill off lower Brunswick Rd?

7. What year did the Whanganui Jaycees start the children's playground in Kowhai Park?

8. Where do you find the Whitiau Scientific Reserve?

9. Near which town do you find Bruce Park and the Silverhope Scenic Reserve?

10. What is the name of the Taihape reserve that has a bush walk and offers outstanding views from a viewing tower?

Quiz Answers

1. Gordon Park, noted for its towering kahikatea, matai and pukatea.

2. Marton. The land was owned by James Wilson (1849-1929), a sheep farmer and local politician. In 1955, the Marton Borough offered to buy it for a park. His daughters gifted the land and asked that the money be spent creating the park.

3. Kowhai Park.

4. In Turakina Valley Rd. There are three tracks in this 9ha reserve, which is home to large swaths of tawa forest and emergent kahikatea.

5. Deer.

6. Hogg Park. Nearby is a larger tracked reserve, Matipo Park, which can be accessed only from the Westmere Walkway.

7. 1955. It was built with a vision to create a children's playground as the first of its kind in NZ.

8. Along the coast from South Beach near the mouth of the Whangaehu River.

9. Hunterville.

10. Mt Stewart Reserve.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar