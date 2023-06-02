Volunteer of the Month, Jan Dawson, "Dial the News" newsreader, received recognition from Sandra Rickey, manager of Whanganui Volunteer Centre recently.

Jan Dawson, Whanganui’s “Dial the News” newsreader, received recognition for her volunteer service when she was presented with a certificate, badge, and $40 voucher from Mud Ducks, on Friday, May 2. The award was given by Sandra Rickey, manager of the Whanganui Volunteer Centre.

Jan was given a citation from the Whanganui District Library Service and Blind Low Vision New Zealand. She has been volunteering for the “Dial the News” service for 12 years, working every Saturday morning.

She reads news from the Whanganui Chronicle and Whanganui Midweek and also reads out births, deaths and marriages, and the weather. People can access this service free of charge by dialling a number on their phone.

“One morning, 45 people had phoned in,” said Jan. “We try to get recorded by 9am in the morning. It takes about an hour to assemble the news, then people can phone in after 9am.

“I’m part of a team of eight people, we prioritise local news and items of interest. Once I read out an advertisement because it was so interesting. Obituaries, sporting events, and art can be part of the mix, which takes about 15 minutes to listen to, but this time can vary.

“It’s possible to prepare from home. You have to talk a bit slower, and put expression into your voice, to make it sound interesting. Sometimes you stutter, or cough, and have to start again. The audience is quite forgiving, according to feedback.

“I have to make sure the radio isn’t going or people are talking in the room when I am recording on my cellphone.

“You need to read assembled news items beforehand to make sure of the pronunciation. The group of volunteers meets together occasionally to talk and for workshops.

“I quite like reading about people’s achievements and how they’ve turned around their lives. I’ll just keep on doing it. It’s not just about me, it’s a team effort.” she said.

Jan also volunteers at the Koha shed and for Twinkle Toes, a preschool music programme she takes turns leading.

“People are volunteering more since Covid began. They found out that isolating at home wasn’t much fun, they missed the social connection and helping others,” said Sandra. “Whanganui Volunteer Centre now has 1306 volunteers working for 99 organisations. We’ve had a great increase in numbers,” she said.

Vacancies for volunteers abound

Volunteer Whanganui supports 99 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. The following are some positions that are available:

Opera House – Backstage Crew Member, Girl Guides Youth Leaders, Committee Members – Sea Cadets, Whanganui Liaison Officers – Canine Friends, Creative Space Board Members, Creative Space Treasurer, Creative Space Handy Person, Radio Operator, Activity Assistant, Eco Warrior Sorter Extraordinaire, Kai Whakapai/ Cleaner, Workshop Assistant/ Bike Mechanic, Indoor Bowls Coach Assistant, Van Driver, General Handy Man, Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistants, Assistant Swimming Coach, Diabetes Board Members, Deck hand Waimarie, Night Crisis Line Worker, On Call Dial the Newsreader, Bowls Facilitator, Basketball Coach, Studio Assistant, City Mission Gardeners, Delivery Driver, Visiting Older People, Swim Club Coordinators, Walking Tour Guide, Walking Companion, Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East, Retail – Op Shop Gonville,Alexa (Voice) Support Person, Community Centre/ Library Assistant, Gardener,Market Assistant, Committee Member/ Administrator, Hostel Hand, Telephone Operator, Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner, Driver, Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator, Health Shuttle Driver, Health Shuttle Assistant, Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers, Meals on Wheels Driver, Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor,Wanganui Community Patrol, Tram Conductors/ Motorman.

■ If you are interested in any of these Volunteer positions please call or come and see Volunteer Whanganui: Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House, The old post office building, Whanganui.

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.n