Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Diabetes Action Month: Whanganui woman's 72 years on insulin behind book

4 minutes to read

Jill Clarke has been living with diabetes for 72 years, and is currently writing a book about her experiences with the disease. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A Whanganui woman who has been taking insulin for 72 years has begun to document her experience of living with diabetes.

November is Diabetes Action Month in New Zealand, with a theme of Love Don't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.