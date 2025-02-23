SH3 near Bulls will be closed to southbound traffic for five days in March. Photo / NZME

A detour will be in place on a section of State Highway 3 near Bulls for five days in early March while road resurfacing work is done.

The stretch that passes Dudding Lake will close to southbound traffic from Monday, March 3, to Friday, March 7, between 6am and 6pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says.

Southbound traffic will detour through Makirikiri Rd and Pukepapa Rd back to SH3. It will add about five minutes to the journey.

Northbound traffic will be able to travel through the site at a reduced speed of 30km/h.

A 30km/h speed limit will be in place between 6pm and 6am when both lanes of the road will be open.