Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Desperately trying’: Meet Whanganui’s longest SPCA resident

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The SPCA are starting a "Love for long-stays" campaign starting September 6 to encourage people to adopt animals that have been in care for a long time. A cat at the SPCA Whanganui Centre called Mitre 10 Mum has been a resident since February 14 this year. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The SPCA are starting a "Love for long-stays" campaign starting September 6 to encourage people to adopt animals that have been in care for a long time. A cat at the SPCA Whanganui Centre called Mitre 10 Mum has been a resident since February 14 this year. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

SPCA Whanganui is calling for people to consider adopting long-stay animals as part of a nationwide campaign.

The Love for Long-Stays campaign aims to encourage people to adopt animals that have been at SPCA shelters for an extended period – more than 42 days.

From September 6-21, adoption fees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save