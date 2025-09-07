The SPCA are starting a "Love for long-stays" campaign starting September 6 to encourage people to adopt animals that have been in care for a long time. A cat at the SPCA Whanganui Centre called Mitre 10 Mum has been a resident since February 14 this year. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
SPCA Whanganui is calling for people to consider adopting long-stay animals as part of a nationwide campaign.
The Love for Long-Stays campaign aims to encourage people to adopt animals that have been at SPCA shelters for an extended period – more than 42 days.
From September 6-21, adoption feesfor long-stay animals will be waived for a donation for the right home.
A short-haired cat by the name of Mitre 10 Mum is the longest-staying resident at Whanganui SPCA.
About two and a half years old, the cat was brought in on February 14 and has spent over 200 days without a home.