The name stems from her giving birth to a kitten in the garden centre of Mitre 10 Whanganui.

Mitre 10 Mum and her kitten Jonesy – inspired by the iconic advert – were taken to the SPCA, where Jonesy was rehomed after being raised by his mother for two months.

Mitre 10 Mum is still awaiting her forever family.

Whanganui SPCA Centre manager Francie Flis-Pryce said Mitre 10 Mum ideally needs a quiet home with no kids where she can be given patience to learn the family life.

“She is quite easily spooked and we want to make sure it is a nice quiet home but she is great with cats,” Flis-Pryce said.

“She loves watching the world go by, she will sit next to you on the couch.”

Her veteran status in the shelter has resulted in her being able to get along with all other cats that come and go.

Whanganui SPCA worker Cathy Tuthill (left) and manager Francie Flis-Pryce are calling for people to consider adopting long-stay residents at the SPCA centre as part of a nationwide campaign. They are pictured with one of their long-stay cats, Briar Rose.

Flis-Pryce said timid cats tend to be the hardest to find adoptions for because they hide away and don’t “sell themselves” to potential families.

“They have got their little quirks and they just tend to get overshadowed by the friendly ones,” she said.

Another long-stay cat, Briar Rose, falls into the same category – hiding when we entered the room to find her.

SPCA Whanganui Centre has around 50 animals available for adoption but it can get up to 200 animals during peak kitten season.

She said finding homes for long-stays frees up space for new animals and it is in the best interest of the animals themselves to be in a loving home.

“You are giving them that new chance of a family life, we do our best for them here but it is nothing like having a family of their own,” Flis-Pryce said.

“With Mitre 10 Mum, having been here since Valentine’s Day, she is really desperately trying to find her family.”

Flis-Pryce said donations can be whatever people can afford but, as a charity, the SPCA relies on “the generosity of New Zealanders” to operate effectively.

Profiles on all the animals at the Whanganui SPCA Centre can be viewed on the SPCA website.

Long-stay viewing appointments can also be booked online, through phoning 06 345 3369 or emailing Whanganui.info@spca.nz.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.