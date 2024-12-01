Hospice retail and operations manager Fiona McIvor (left) and Corrections senior community work supervisor Sandra Stewart helped to oversee the project. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Community Corrections community work supervisor Sandra Stewart said it was a chance for the men to work off their hours while giving back and helping others.

“It helps individuals develop valuable skills, contribute to the community and rebuild their sense of purpose.”

Hospice Whanganui retail and operations manager Fiona McIvor said it relied on a team of dedicated volunteer gardeners and when it came to more labour-intensive jobs, it needed a larger workforce.

“Our grounds are huge.

“We rely on a great team of gardeners who come every Friday and do the flower beds and planting, but they can’t do the bigger jobs and we’re aware they’re giving their time to us for free.”

Hospice patients staying on site have rooms overlooking the gardens, and McIvor said the beauty of the flowers and sprawling grounds were “very important” to families.

“Wouldn’t you rather look at that than a concrete wall?” McIvor said.

“It’s also important for whānau because they can walk around the grounds and it gives them that centring and breathing space away from others.

“It allows them to process and take a moment to themselves.”

A Corrections spokesman said community work was a low-tariff sentence imposed by the court that required people to do unpaid work to pay something back for the offence they had committed.

“Each year, supervised offenders complete around 3 million hours of free labour to support non-profit groups and organisations,” the spokesman said.

“Our staff are always looking for projects where offenders can make a difference.”

McIvor said Whanganui Hospice was a unique place because of its connection to every part of the community through “someone always knowing someone else”.

The men had been mandated to do the work by Corrections, but they had also expressed to McIvor that doing the work for a charity was rewarding.

“From the outset it has been a smooth process,” McIvor said.

“They haven’t been short of workers coming up.”

The environment and feel of the grounds appealed to the men, she said.

One offender said he had met new people, learned how to use a water blaster and developed a sense of teamwork during his weeks of community work.

Hospice Whanganui is always looking for more volunteers to support the service and help with tasks such as gardening. They can be contacted at admin@hospicewanganui.org.nz.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.