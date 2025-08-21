Summer bookings are open for the Waihohonu Hut in Tongariro National Park. Photo / Anna Atchley, Department of Conservation
The Waihohonu and Mangatepopo huts on the Tongariro Northern Circuit are now available for summer bookings for keen hikers and family adventures.
Both huts, located 20km apart, have mattresses, water, toilets, heating and cooking facilities.
The Waihohonu Hut will have full-time wardens through the summer.
Department of Conservation (DoC)Tongariro heritage and visitors senior ranger Jenny Hayward said it was a great opportunity for families to have overnight adventures in one of New Zealand’s most famous natural environments.
“These are both quite accessible locations to get outside and connect with nature,” Hayward said.
DoC advises against hiking between Mangatepopo and Waihohonu unless hikers are very fit and experienced backcountry trampers who are able to carry gear to be self-sufficient. The 20km walk through steep, rough alpine terrain takes eight to 10 hours in an environment with fast-changing, extreme weather.
Bookings for Mangatepopo and Waihohonu huts for the period October 30 to April 30 can be made on the DoC website.
Fees for adults are $25 a night, children/youth $12.50 a night and infants are free.