“A young family might tackle the easy 20-minute walk to Mangatepopo for their first hut stay.

“Alternatively, it’s little more than 15km from Whakapapa Village to Waihohonu Hut, a nice, manageable challenge on a well-formed track.”

The huts are renowned for their views across the volcanic landscape of dual World Heritage-listed Tongariro National Park.

The Mangatepopo Hut is available to book from October 30 to April 30. Photo / Julia Wells

Hayward said the huts would be cheaper to book this season – down to $25 a night for adults, instead of $44.

“It’s a perfect time for people to dip their toes in and have a great walk without going on the full Great Walk,” she said.

The Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk is closed for safety reasons while DoC works with Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro to replace the more than 50-year-old Oturere Hut.

DoC advises against hiking between Mangatepopo and Waihohonu unless hikers are very fit and experienced backcountry trampers who are able to carry gear to be self-sufficient. The 20km walk through steep, rough alpine terrain takes eight to 10 hours in an environment with fast-changing, extreme weather.

Bookings for Mangatepopo and Waihohonu huts for the period October 30 to April 30 can be made on the DoC website.

Fees for adults are $25 a night, children/youth $12.50 a night and infants are free.