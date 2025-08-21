Advertisement
Department of Conservation’s Waihohonu and Mangatepopo huts open for bookings, prices reduced

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Summer bookings are open for the Waihohonu Hut in Tongariro National Park. Photo / Anna Atchley, Department of Conservation

The Waihohonu and Mangatepopo huts on the Tongariro Northern Circuit are now available for summer bookings for keen hikers and family adventures.

Both huts, located 20km apart, have mattresses, water, toilets, heating and cooking facilities.

The Waihohonu Hut will have full-time wardens through the summer.

Department of Conservation (DoC)

