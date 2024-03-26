Wild Kaimanawa heritage horses during the 2019 muster. Photo / Kimber Brown

The Department of Conservation (DoC) and Kaimanawa Heritage Horses (KHH) are calling for experienced horse owners to rehome some of the more than 200 wild horses from the Waiōuru military training area during this year’s annual muster.

DoC manages the Kaimanawa herd at the sustainable level of 300 horses to protect the fragile ecosystems unique to the Moawhango ecological zone and keep the wild horses healthy.

Re-homing is co-ordinated by the dedicated not-for-profit group Kaimanawa Heritage Horses, but the group has received very few applications for horses this year.

DoC Central Plateau operations manager Dave Conley says re-homing is the best outcome for both the horses and the people who love them.

“It’s a win-win for horse welfare and the environment, but only if we find enough homes, so we’re adding our voices to the call to rehome,” said Conley.

The unique tussock grassland where the horses roam contains unique threatened plants, which cannot sustain disturbance from too many horses. An aerial survey last month showed the herd had increased to nearly double the recommended number of horses for the carrying capacity of the area.

“The large herd means damage to the environment, and the wild horses outstripping their food supply,” said Conley.

“A herd this size also increases the risk of horses wandering towards the Desert Rd and becoming a hazard for drivers.

“The need for the muster is clear, we just hope we can find plenty of good homes for the horses,” he said.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses chairwoman Carolyn Haigh agrees, saying the call for homes is urgent.

“With not long until applications close, there’s not a lot of time for interested parties to deliberate,” said Haigh. “It’s a real concern that some people may simply run out of time.

“We encourage people to contact us. Our welfare team will provide information about the rehoming process and how you can help,” she said.

The annual muster is to be held in late April, and applications for horses are open until April 11. Prior to each muster, KHH searches for suitable homes and completes home checks to place as many horses as possible.

Interested applicants can contact Kaimanawa Heritage Horses at muster@kaimanawaheritagehorses.org or visit https://kaimanawaheritagehorses.org/muster-information/.