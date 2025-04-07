The 250 Kaimanawa horses are due to be mustered from the Waiouru Military Training area in late April. Photo / Kimber Brown

The Department of Conservation is urgently calling for good homes for 250 Kaimanawa horses.

The annual census of the Kaimanawa horse population was conducted on March 14. Observers counted 679 individual horses across the horse management blocks.

DoC aims to keep the heritage horse herd at about 300 horses, the agreed limit to keep the horses healthy and protect the fragile ecosystems of the unique Moawhango Ecological Zone.

The rehoming benefited both the horses and the environment, DoC senior biodiversity ranger Sarah Tunnicliff said.

“Our latest aerial survey shows the herd is more than double the recommended 300 horses which risks environmental damage and food shortages for the horses,” she said.