Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Department of Conservation seeks homes for 250 Kaimanawa horses

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

The 250 Kaimanawa horses are due to be mustered from the Waiouru Military Training area in late April. Photo / Kimber Brown

The 250 Kaimanawa horses are due to be mustered from the Waiouru Military Training area in late April. Photo / Kimber Brown

The Department of Conservation is urgently calling for good homes for 250 Kaimanawa horses.

The annual census of the Kaimanawa horse population was conducted on March 14. Observers counted 679 individual horses across the horse management blocks.

DoC aims to keep the heritage horse herd at about 300 horses, the agreed limit to keep the horses healthy and protect the fragile ecosystems of the unique Moawhango Ecological Zone.

The rehoming benefited both the horses and the environment, DoC senior biodiversity ranger Sarah Tunnicliff said.

“Our latest aerial survey shows the herd is more than double the recommended 300 horses which risks environmental damage and food shortages for the horses,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 250 Kaimanawa horses are due to be mustered from the Waiouru Military Training area in late April.

“The muster is our opportunity to balance the continued health of the heritage herd with the protection of rare plants and ecosystems which make New Zealand special,” Tunnicliff said.

“It’s a win-win but is reliant on Kaimanawa Heritage Horses getting enough applications for rehoming.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In recent years, with animal ethics committee support, DoC has introduced a contraceptive treatment for some mares to support population control.

In the meantime, as the contraceptive method takes a few years to take effect, rehoming continues to be the primary tool for herd management.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses (KHH) is a charitable society run by volunteers dedicated to the care and welfare of Kaimanawa horses both domestically and in the wild.

KHH chairwoman Carolyn Haigh stressed the urgency of finding homes.

“With applications closing soon, time is running out. We encourage people to contact us for information on the rehoming process.”

Applications for horses are open until April 14.

People who can provide a home for a Kaimanawa horse can contact KHH at muster@kaimanawaheritagehorses.org or visit www.kaimanawaheritagehorses.org/muster-information.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle