Trains Hut in Waitōtara Conservation Area has been renovated in a collaboration between DoC and Backcountry Trust.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Department of Conservation and Backcountry Trust collaborate to upgrade Trains Track Hut

Trains Hut in Waitōtara Conservation Area has been renovated in a collaboration between DoC and Backcountry Trust.

Waitōtara Conservation Area’s Trains Hut has received an upgrade as part of the Community Huts Programme.

The Community Huts Programme, a collaboration between the Department of Conservation (DoC) and the Backcountry Trust (BCT), supports volunteers to care for backcountry huts and tracks.

In January, the programme received a $4.2 million boost from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.

Trains Hut is a 15km hike along the Trains Track which takes visitors through regenerating native forest, rugged ridgelines and across several swing bridges.

The Waitōtara Conservation Area, which is to the southwest of Whanganui National Park between Whanganui and Stratford, features native trees such as mature rimu, tōtara and northern rātā.