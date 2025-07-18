Project leader DoC ranger Rhydian Lewis said the collaboration with the Backcountry Trust allowed the six-bunk Trains Hut to receive work beyond the bare minimum.
“Working with the trust, we were able to go beyond basic maintenance and give Trains Hut the attention it deserved. These upgrades make a big difference, especially for those staying in tough weather conditions,” Lewis said.
“Alongside basic maintenance, a new wood burner has been installed, the deck extended and an L-shaped veranda constructed, all improving comfort and shelter for visitors.”