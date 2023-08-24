Matt Perks and Tim Smith at their new Trident Homes office in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new group home building business setting up on Whanganui’s main street says affordable housing is on the rise.

Trident Homes franchisee Matt Perks said he thought Whanganui was a growing market for investors.

“People will move here because there’s plenty of work available and good schools, it’s affordable to live and it ticks a lot of boxes.

“You can’t buy a section in Tauranga for under $600,000, where in Whanganui, you can get a house and land package for that.”

Perks said the business was focused on getting its feet on the ground and building a reputation.

“It’s one step at a time.”

Currently, there were three staff in Whanganui, but Perks said they were already fielding inquiries.

“The public has responded well. We’ve been getting interest from both investors and first-home buyers.”

The Trident Whanganui branch was one of just three in the North Island.

Co-franchisee Tim Smith said they had also had interest from families who were looking to cater for multiple generations on a section.

“They’re sort of planning to build a house on the back for them, and then their kids and grandchildren will live in the front house - so building a structure around the family.”

He said Whanganui was attracting people to move from the big centres.

“For the market as a whole, the sizes of the houses are shrinking, so from a building consent point of view, but also for what people are wanting.

“Money’s a bit more tight for people and a smaller house costs less, so there is that market shift.”

He said there was definitely space in the market for more group home builders in Whanganui.

“It’s not a packed market, it’s not like other big cities. There’s obviously ‘man’ and ‘boy’ building outfits, but that’s a different kettle of fish.”

Smith said despite talk of the housing market not being as buoyant, he thought it was the perfect time to set up their business.

“If we’re doing well now, then in 12 months or in the future, we’re placing ourselves in a good spot for when it does come up again.”

Smith said when people were buying homes and spending big money, emotions tended to be amplified.

“It’s about respecting that journey, because it’s the most people will spend in their lives, so it’s a level of care we have to show to our clients.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.