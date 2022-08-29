Dark Water play the Musicians Club on Friday. Photo / Supplied





What's in a name, eh? Dark Water is the name of a 2002 Japanese horror film (director Hideo Nakata), remade in the United States with the same name in 2005 (director Walter Salles). It is also the name of a progressive metal band from Boras, Sweden, that formed in 2003.

Oh yes, and it is also the name of a heavy metal cover band in Buffalo, New York, and a rock band in Melbourne, Australia.

Here in Aotearoa New Zealand, Dark Water is the name of a three-piece Taranaki-based alternative rock band who started out in 2009. They are now a hard-hitting trio with Nathan Waipouri playing guitar and singing, Merran Dixon on bass and vocals, and Ross Kilgour on drums.

They are coming to the Musicians Club on Friday, September 2, with a brand-new body of work that hails to the evolution of their sound. The band have opened for some big New Zealand acts such as Shihad, Devilskin, I am Giant and The Feelers. They are recording their second full album, aiming for release in early 2023. The new music has the band's trademark grit and rawness blended seamlessly with soaring melodies and crushing heavy riffs. They promise an energy-rich live performance — definitely worth checking out!

This will be the first Friday of the month, and that is the Musicians Club Night with an open mic that kicks off at 7pm. It's your chance to catch up with local musos and hear some of the sounds that are current in the town. General admission is $15, with members paying only $10. And anyone putting their name on the board and performing on stage pays nothing!

If you've never made it down to the Musicians Club in Drews Ave, Friday will be a great time to come along and meet up with locals who are keeping the music live!

The Details

What: Whanganui Musicians Club

When: Friday, September 2, 7pm

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Tickets: General admission is $15, with members paying only $10