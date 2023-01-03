Chloe Loftus and Rodney Bell are meeting halfway in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui will be treated to a one of a kind performance next week.

The Air Between Us is an aerial show by dancer and choreographer Chloe Loftus and Māori dance artist and wheelchair-user Rodney Bell.

The pair, along with rigger Tym Miller-White, will be at Kowhai Park for two 20-minute performances.

“Tym is expertly dancing with us through the ropes and that enables Rodney and I to work in a sort of symbiotic, balanced harmony,” Loftus said.

“It’s pretty unique, and it’s almost like learning to dance again. We are learning new possibilities with how we move.

“Rodney is a phenomenal dancer and artist and what works so beautifully between us is the trust we’ve built. That enables us to push boundaries.”

Loftus said the idea for the show was born in 2018 when the pair worked together for the inclusive dance company Touch Compass.

Since then, it has been toured across the country and will debut at the Sydney Festival later this month.

Whanganui was the perfect place to warm up for the new season as it was halfway between her base in Nelson and Bell’s in Te Kuiti, Loftus said.

Developing the show coincided with a time that was “quite fractious”.

“Communities felt fractured, the world felt fractured, and our relationship to the environment did as well.

“This work speaks to how through openness, curiosity and play, we can celebrate and unite through our differences.”

Loftus said she and Bell had completely different backgrounds and life experiences themselves.

“Rodney acquired his disability just over 30 years ago in a motorcycle accident.

“He talks about how it opened up all these possibilities for him, and he’s led a pretty rich life. He’s a multi-award-winning artist and has toured the world.

“It’s an honour to work beside him.”

Wherever possible, the rigging for the show was usually between trees - symbolising a fundamental connection to the environment, Loftus said.

“Without those trees, we wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing.

“A big kaupapa of my work is accessibility and breaking down the walls, literally and metaphorically, that theatres can sometimes create for accessing the arts.

“Bringing it outdoors means it’s in neutral spaces without financial or social barriers, and we try to offer the work for free or koha as often as possible.”

The Air Between Us will be performed at Kowhai Park (near the Nile St entrance) on Tuesday, January 10.

There will be shows at 3pm and 6pm, and entry is a koha donation.

If it’s raining, Loftus and Bell will perform the following day at the same times.







