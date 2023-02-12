There are strong wind warnings in place for Whanganui on Monday and Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are strong wind warnings in place for Whanganui on Monday and Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the Whanganui district for Monday and Tuesday, with Civil Defence ready to respond if needed.

Although the worst effects of Cyclone Gabrielle are likely to be experienced in northern and eastern parts of the North Island, meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said strong southeasterly winds were forecast for this region.

“Monday and Tuesday will be very windy and the wind speeds could possibly become gale force in exposed places on Tuesday,” Makgabutlane said.

“Monday will be mostly cloudy with southeasterly winds and rain expected in the evening.”

Winds could gust up to 120km/h on Tuesday and heavy rain is expected but likely to ease later in the day.

A high temperature of 22C is forecast for both days followed by overnight lows of 15C on Monday and 16C on Tuesday.

“The daytime temperatures will be cooler than usual for February but the low cloud cover means the overnight temperatures remain warm.”

Makgabutlane said strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures.

Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

A Horizons Regional Council spokesperson said Civil Defence personnel were ready to respond if an emergency situation should arise and would meet early on Monday for an update.

“We are monitoring the situation with MetService and will be updating everyone as we know more about how Cyclone Gabrielle is tracking.

“In the meantime, we ask that everyone follows the advice issued on Friday to secure outdoor items and have a plan for their household.”

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said scheduled flights between Whanganui and Auckland had not been cancelled.

“The flights for Monday and Tuesday are still scheduled and we will let passengers who are booked on those flights know if we need to cancel,” he said.

“I would suggest that passengers who haven’t booked and want certainty should book for later in the week.”

Makgabutlane said any effects of the cyclone were expected to ease off by Wednesday.

“The forecast for Wednesday shows the south easterlies easing and a partly cloudy day with a high of 22C,” she said.

“The easterly winds will ease off by Thursday when it will be showery with light southerlies.”

Overnight lows will remain in the mid-teens and daytime temperatures are expected to increase with daytime highs of 23C forecast for Thursday and Friday followed by overnight lows of 14C.

Showers will linger into Saturday when a high of 24C is expected followed by an overnight low of 13C.