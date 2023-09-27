Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Crossing linking Whanganui River to historic reserve back on the table

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Josh Chandulal-Mackay says the crossing would ensure the reserve is connected to the nearby Whanganui River.

Josh Chandulal-Mackay says the crossing would ensure the reserve is connected to the nearby Whanganui River.

A forgotten Whanganui District Council project at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens has been brought back to its attention.

Members of the Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board presented the case for a pavement and raised road crossing on Taupō

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle