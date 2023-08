Firefighters on-site on Cross Street, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cross Street in Castlecliff, Whanganui has been cordoned off due to a gas leak.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two Whanganui Fire Station crews responded to a leaking gas bottle around 2.35pm Tuesday.

The street has been cordoned off, with crew members monitoring the situation as the bottle emptied its contents.