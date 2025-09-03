Advertisement
Crisis recovery cafe launched in Whanganui to aid mental health support

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

At the Aunty’s Community Cafe opening were Te Oranganui cultural lead Ngahina Gardiner (left), Whanganui MP Carl Bates, Health NZ planning funding and outcomes regional director Geoff Gwyn, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, Roanne Roy, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Balance Aotearoa general manager Rana Te Huia.

The country’s first Crisis Recovery Cafe has opened in Whanganui.

The five-day-a-week cafe is for people experiencing mental health or addiction challenges to access support in a non-clinical setting.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey was in town to open Aunty’s Community Cafe on Ridgway St.

It is being

