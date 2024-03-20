Greg Smith will be key in United's batting lineup. Photo / Bevan Conley

Property Brokers United 1st XI are aiming to at last claim cricket’s inter-district Coastal Challenge Cup this Saturday.

The Whanganui club holds the record for most grand final appearances since 2015, with six out of the nine seasons, and this year will again have a home match at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

After last Saturday’s 21-run semifinal win over Wanganui Vet Services Marist, United had to wait to find out their opponent, with first-time finalists Kāpiti Old Boys climbing from fourth with a 14-run win over minor premiers Burger King Red Star on Sunday.

The key for United will be building a competitive batting innings. They have yet to surpass 200 in a Coastal final, with previous scores of 133, 99, 121, 190 and 180.

Greg Smith will be crucial, coming off his clutch 101 not out against Marist. This season he has scored 324 runs at an average of 81 and strike rate of 91.

He will need a partner as representative batsman Daniel Burgess has returned to university and Max Carroll is unavailable.

It is likely that veteran Tom Lance will come back into the XI, although it will be more for his spin bowling than top order batting.

Runs will be needed from amongst Zeb Small, Carter Hobbs, Matthew Boswell, Chris Sharrock, Brendon Walker, Simon Badger and Robbie Power.

Kāpiti have not run up a host of big scores this season but they have a bowling attack which proves a handful, having dismissed the otherwise undefeated Red Star twice.

The game starts at midday, weather dependent.

The Premier 2 and 3 finals are also on Saturday. The Premier 2 game starts at 12.30pm with Premier 3 at 1pm.

Draws for March 23

Coastal Challenge Cup final

Property Brokers United vs Kāpiti Old Boys

P2-40 final

Whanganui High School 1st XI vs Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

P3-30 final

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3 vs Kaitoke Knight Riders