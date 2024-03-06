United and Marist will aim to secure home semifinal spots in the final round robin of the Coastal Challenge. Photo / NZME

Both Property Brokers United and Wanganui Vet Services Marist could play at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park in cricket’s Coastal Challenge semifinals next weekend – either separately or against each other.

This weekend will be a unique final round robin in the nine-year history of the inter-district competition with the four semifinalists already confirmed, and the three that are playing will take on the three sides that have missed out.

Marist defeated Roofbox Paraparaumu at home last weekend, Burger King Red Star won against Weraroa CC, while United and Kāpiti Old Boys shared the points after their rained-out tie.

This means two-time defending champions Levin Old Boys are now too far back from fourth-placed Kāpiti, who take the remaining bye this Saturday, and will miss the opportunity to compete for a three-peat.

They will want to make a statement on Saturday against United, currently on top of the table via net run-rate from Red Star and Marist.

Marist take on Weraroa CC while Red Star face Paraparaumu.

Marist should be able to improve on their line-up from the squad which has won clutch games in the last fortnight – with bowling-allrounder Ross Kinnerley due to return from injury and Tom Dempster back to strengthen the batting after missing last weekend.

United could have some personnel changes to their squad but will rely on the likes of Simon Badger, Tom Lance, Chris Sharrock and Brendon Walker to be there for the duration.

Games start at midday.

Draws for March 9

Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Property Brokers United vs Levin Old Boys

Roofbox Paraparaumu vs Burger King Red Star

Weraroa CC vs Wanganui Vet Services Marist

Bye: Kāpiti Old Boys

P2-40

Whanganui Renegades vs Whanganui High School 1st XI

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Property Brokers United P2s

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens bt Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI by forfeit

P3-30

Awa City Cavaliers vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Whanganui High School P3′s vs Whanganui Collegiate P3s

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3 vs Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI