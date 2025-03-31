Benton stayed on and Thomas Harris came into the attack for Andrews. While Marist’s tail - especially the O’Leary cousins in the final pair of Connor (18 not out) and Sam (15) - showed some fight, the latter soon lost his stumps to Harris for the innings to end in just 18 overs.

Marist’s opening bowlers Shaun O’Leary and Connor O’Leary ran in hard but struggled with their line. Kāpiti had 14 runs on the board after two overs without either batsmen Daniel Franks (17) or Daniel Browne getting off the mark.

Connor O’Leary eventually trapped Browne in front, as Marist swiftly brought on their in-form spinners Clark (2-12) and Hadleigh O’Leary.

Both had quick success, reducing Kāpiti to 53-4 after 12 overs, but the runs were still coming.

Allrounder Tristan Cloete (19 not out) coolly held down his end, joined by skipper Jayden Rose-Miles.

Cloete signed off with a boundary at the start of the 18th over to hand Kāpiti their first-ever Coastal title.

Hadleigh O’Leary’s wicket lifted him to 19 dismissals for the competition but that was behind Andrews with 22, while Benton’s match-winning spell moved him to third with 17.

While the Coastal Challenge final was a one-sided affair, Cricket Whanganui’s premier two 40-over and premier three 30-over finals were nail-biters with the winners not decided until the second-last over.

In P240, Property Brokers United reversed their defeat of a fortnight ago to lift the crown against the red-hot Whanganui Renegades by two wickets.

In the P330 final, last summer’s runners-up Richard’s Construction Marton Saracens got payback on defending champions Kaitoke Knight Riders with a three-wicket win, secured with two overs remaining.

Results

Coastal Challenge Cup Final

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 71 (C O’Leary 18no; Z Benton 6-28, C Andrews 3-24) lost to Kāpiti Old Boys 73-4 (T Cloete 19no; J Clark 2-12) by six wickets.

Premier 2 40-Over Final

Whanganui Renegades 192-9 (W Martin 55, B Heap 30, J Donaldson 29, R Donaldson 22; T Czerwonka 2-33, L Randhawa 2-37, M Pennefather 2-41) lost to Property Brokers United P2’s (R Meredith 54, D Brennan 38, L Randhawa 28, M Pennefather 26no; M Deighton 3-29, T Roebuck 2-27, R Donaldson 2-46) by two wickets.

Premier 3 30-Over Final

Kaitoke Knight Riders 162-8 (B Mathews 38, M Slade 28; T Sutton 2-28, A Reynolds-Rowe 2-29) lost to Richard’s Construction Marton Saracens 163-7 (R Smith 45, P Galpin 31, S Edwards 31; D Holly 4-33, T Waitere 3-28) by three wickets.