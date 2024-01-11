Greg Smith returns from injury to captain Whanganui in the Furlong cup final this weekend. Photo / NZME

Greg Smith returns from injury to captain Whanganui in the Furlong cup final this weekend. Photo / NZME

Riverview Motel Whanganui have saved the best for last in their final Furlong Cup game as they host defending champions Pay Excellence Hawke’s Bay at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park this weekend.

In a re-jigged format this season that saw them play four Furlong matches before Christmas, Whanganui will hope their home match and good weather will result in some quality play on Victoria’s No2 pitch.

“We’ve no idea how the wicket is going to play,” coach Warren Marr said.

“When you’re playing Hawke’s Bay you want it to be a little spicy - gives you a bit of a chance.”

Groundsmen Anthony and Stuart Belk have done a lot of hard work getting the pitch turned out for the second half of the summer.

The visitors’ credentials speak for themselves.

Hawke’s Bay have won four of the last five Furlong Cup tournaments, the exception being Manawatū’s triumph in 2021-22, which ordinarily gives the winner the right to challenge for the prestigious Hawke Cup, although Hawke’s Bay was usually already the holder.

Having briefly surrendered the Hawke Cup to Canterbury Country last season, Hawke’s Bay won it back in decisive fashion in November, claiming first innings points by 224 runs in Rangiora.

Even with seven players busy on Central Districts Stags duties, of the 12-man squad named to travel to Victoria Park, at least eight have played for the Stags at first class or list A level.

They are captained by the experienced Angus Schaw with more than 100 games for the association, while opener Jack Boyle scored an outstanding 114 not out against Whanganui last season in Napier where his side scored a blistering 302-4 declared in just 45 overs to overhaul the visitors’ 188 for easy first innings points.

“They’re the powerhouse of cricket – the best side in Central Districts. You know what you’re coming up against,” Marr said.

“It’s going to be hard, but these are opportunities for young guys and they need to take them.

“To get a 50 against Hawke’s Bay, that means something. The guys can all play and it’s a matter of putting it together. There’s no [Ben] Smith or [Mark Fraser]. But that’s okay, others will have to step up.”

In other changes to Whanganui’s team from the December games, Hadleigh O’Leary is currently in the United States so leg spinner Fred McVerry remains with the side and impressed with three wickets on Sunday in Riverview Motel Whanganui A’s loss to Taranaki A at Pukekura Park.

“I’m keen to have a leggie in the side,” Marr said.

Ross Kinnerley returns although, with his injury not quite 100 per cent, he is likely to bowl at second or third change off his short run-up. Whanganui will open with Connor O’Leary and the returning Oscar Mabin, coming in for Fraser Kinnerley.

Having played for Central Districts Under 19s at the national tournament in December, this is likely the former Whanganui Collegiate boarder Mabin’s last game for the association before he returns to Hawke’s Bay.

Greg Smith is back from injury to resume the captaincy for his first game in more than a month, while the big-hitting Nick Harding returns at opener.

“We like that he can give us a run rate at the top of the order,” Marr said.

Play starts at 10.30am on both days.

The teams are:

Whanganui: Greg Smith (c), Joel Clark, Nick Harding, Carter Hobbs, Shaun O’Leary, Daniel Burgess, Chris Sharrock (wc), Ross Kinnerley, Oscar Mabin, James Woodford, Fred McVerry, Connor O’Leary.

Hawke’s Bay: Jack Boyle, Liam Dudding, Toby Findlay, Baylee Foote, Brett Johnson, Liam McCarthy, Lovepreet Padda, Angus Schaw (c), Bradley Schmulian, Ben Stoyanoff, Dominic Thompson, Jonathan Whitley.

Premier 2 competition

Saturday will also be finals day for the Premier 2 Twenty20 competition.

Starting at noon, the semifinals for the A and B Grades will be contested across Victoria Park, Springvale Park and Whanganui Collegiate grounds.

The winners will go on to the finals at 3pm with the A Grade title being contested at No4 pitch at Victoria Park and the B Grade at Collegiate No2.

In A Grade, there will be a new overall champion as 2022-23 winners Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens have stepped back to the B Grade playoffs.

Undefeated Whanganui Renegades face the Hunterville Hackers in the first semifinal, while Whanganui High School take on Wicket Warriors Whanganui.

Renegades, beaten finalists by Marton last season, are the only repeat semifinalists in A Grade, while Hunterville and Wicket Warriors played last year’s B final, with the Hackers winning, while WHS did not enter a school side.