Cricket: Wanganui Marist unbeaten on opening day of Coastal Challenge Cup Twenty20

United, pictured in action against Levin Old Boys last season, fell short in their run chases in both matches on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The 2021-22 cricket season got under way on Saturday, with the first two rounds of the Coastal Challenge Twenty20 tournament.

The Whanganui matches were played at Springvale Park and Whanganui City College.

Wanganui Vet Services Marist made a perfect start with a comprehensive 61-run victory over Horowhenua-Kapiti's Weraroa CC on the artificial wicket at midday and then a one-run thriller over fellow local club Property Brokers United at 3.30pm.

United fell short in both run chases, with Levin Old Boys the other unbeaten team in Pool 1 with a 16-run victory in the first round, then winning by one wicket over Weraroa.

With a number of university-based players still away, Marist had a fairly settled line-up of veteran and representative players who raised a challenging 142-6 against Weraroa.

With opener Chris Stewart (54no from 53 balls) playing anchor, Marist hit out through Ross Kinnerley (25 from 16) and Mark Fraser (17 from 12), who each hit the first sixes of the summer.

From 88-2 in the 11th over, Weraroa managed to pull Marist back with some good catching off the bowling of Keegan Maclachlan (3-14), while Paora O'Donnell (2-14) broke the stumps for the first time this season.

However, from 96-6 in the 14th over, Aidan O'Connor (19no from 19) joined Stewart to put on a decisive 46-run partnership for a defendable total.

Bowlers Fraser Kinnerley and Connor O'Leary reduced Weraroa to 13-2 in the fourth over, and when Maclachlan (20 from 24) was bowled by O'Connor at 48-5 in the 11th over, Weraroa could not find a steady partnership.

O'Connor took 4-24 for a memorable game, while Raponi Tofa (2-16) and Sahib Juneja (2-0) cleaned up the tail, with Juneja getting both his wickets in the space of four balls.

At Springvale, United veteran Tom Lance bowled Levin opener Jamie Pinfold with the first delivery.

Led by skipper Dion Sanson (34 from 20) and Mathew Wilson (27 from 35), Levin made a good recovery until Lance's fellow spinners Martin Pennefather and Robbie Power (both 3-15) pegged them back, while pace bowler Harpreet Binning took 2-20.

Important cameos down the order from Daemon Kennett (12no from 13) and Curtis Maclachlan (11 from 13) meant Levin batted out their overs and reached 107-9.

In reply, United slumped to 15-3 in the fifth over, and although Lance (14 from 14), Power (17 from 18) and John Beale (16 from 19) got starts, no one could stick around long enough for the decisive anchor innings, the home side bowled out for 91 in the 19th over.

Fraser Bartholomew (4-12) was the chief destroyer with a pair of wickets in the top and lower order, while Kennett got 2-19 to end the match.

United later met up with Marist, and again the spinners delivered as Lance got the early breakthrough before Power (4-25) got among the middle and lower order.

All the in-form Marist batsmen from the first game were dismissed cheaply, with Beale taking 2-14, before Fraser Kinnerley (29 from 25) dug in, getting support from O'Leary (13 from 11) before he became one of Power's two caught-and-bowled victims.

A total of 88 after a run-out off the last ball didn't seem like anywhere near enough, and although Nick Harding (2-13) got early wickets for Marist, United were slowly climbing with Andrew Penn (30 from 52) acting as anchor, finding support from Pennefather (14 from 17).

Despite losing Penn, United looked set at 58-3 but slumped to 66-7 by the 17th over as Juneja (3-16) turned up the pressure, backed by O'Connor (2-9).

Stephen Holloway (13no from 7) got a couple of boundaries, but it wasn't enough as United closed out at 87-9, leaving Marist and Levin to fight it out to be pool winners this Saturday.

In the Pool 2 games played in Masterton, Horowhenua's Kāpiti Old Boys and Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC both picked up wins over the Wairarapa home sides United CC and Burger King Red Star, setting up their derby to find the qualifier for the final.

Results for October 16

Pool 1

Round 1

Levin Old Boys 107-9 (D Sanson 34, M Wilson 27, D Kennett 12no; M Pennefather 3-15, R Power 3-15, H Binning 2-20) bt Wanganui United 91 (R Power 17, J Beale 16, T Lance 14; F Bartholomew 4-12, D Kennett 2-19) by 16 runs.

Wanganui Marist 142-6 (C Stewart 54, R Kinnerley 25, A O'Connor 19, M Fraser 17; K Maclachlan 3-14, P O'Donnell 2-14) bt Weraroa 81 (K Maclachlan 20; A O'Connor 4-24, S Juneja 2-0, R Tofa 2-16) by 61 runs.

Round 2

Marist 88 (F Kinnerley 29, C O'Leary 13; R Power 4-25, J Beale 2-14) bt United 87-9 (A Penn 30, M Pennefather 14, S Holloway 13no; S Juneja 3-16, A O'Connor 2-9, N Harding 2-13) by one run.

Weraroa 101-8 (T Morgan 46, L Spring 15; D Kennett 4-13, C Law 2-17, F Bartholomew 2-28) lost to Levin Old Boys 103-9 (M Wilson 30, C Maclachlan 26no; P O'Donnell 3-20, J Dawson 2-12, C O'Connell 2-30) by one wicket.

Pool 2

Round 1

Kāpiti Old Boys 105-5 (C Andrews 30no, J Miles 30, T Halbert 21no; S Payne 2-30) bt United CC 102-7 (K Towgood 22, G Singh 17, R Speers 16, A Taylor 16; C Andrews 2-18, Z Benton 2-20) by three runs.

Paraparaumu 179-7 (S O'Brien 69, J Griffith 53, J Horrell 34; S Hook 3-32, S Wakelin 2-35, P Sigvertsen 2-37) bt Red Star 135 (S Wakelin 39, J Anderson 25, S Hook 17, J Jonas 16; D Reder 4-36, S Windle 2-20, K Patel 2-22) by 44 runs.

Round 2

Paraparaumu 242-7 (A Kumar 95, J Horrell 34, S O'Brien 33, D Reder 20; K Towgood 3-31, S Patel 2-42) bt United CC 108-7 (S Payne 41no, J Van Deventer 25, R Speers 19; J Keats 2-8, K Patel 2-28) by 134 runs.

Red Star 112 (P Gluck 30, P Sigvertsen 26, J Jonas 15; C Andrews 3-18, Z Benton 3-19, T Harris 2-31) lost to Kapiti Old Boys 115-3 (J Miles 46no, M Harrison 33) by seven wickets.