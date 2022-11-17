United will be looking to Tom Lance to set a platform this weekend. Photo / NZME

United will be looking to Tom Lance to set a platform this weekend. Photo / NZME

The traditional battle for supremacy in Cricket Whanganui’s top club grade will play out its latest chapter at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park on Saturday.

Old rivals Property Brokers United and Wanganui Vet Services Marist will meet to see who can put themselves in the box seat to qualify for the Premier 1 final on December 17.

Both picked up competitive but ultimately comfortable victories in the opening round on November 5 over newcomers Whanganui Collegiate First XI and Wanganui Renegades respectively.

Aside from the prospect of the grand final, this will be the first of a few meetings for the power clubs this season, including the Coastal Challenge Cup in the latter half of the summer.

United will be searching for some payback after they had to lower their colours to the men in green with losses in all three formats during the 2021-22 campaign.

Marist hung on by just one run in the Coastal Challenge T20 competition on October 16 followed up with a first-innings points victory in the two-day fixture over November 6 and 20, then claimed a comfortable seven-wicket win when the 50-over competition began on January.

In that last 50-Over match, Marist’s Hadleigh O’Leary, who just recently returned to representative duty, was the chief destroyer with a five-wicket bag and a top score of 33 as opener in what was a quick run chase.

He rejoins his club lineup where the likes of Mark Fraser and Ross Kinnerley have been in some form with the bat, while Kinnerley also made a return to the bowling crease to take six wickets in Riverview Whanganui’s loss to Taranaki at the weekend.

United will look to their top order, led by Tom Lance and Greg Smith, to set the platform, while young Sam Roebuck showed some fight with the bat in the Whanganui game and will look to build on that at club level.

These are often the big matches where bowling-allrounder Robbie Power shines – with a crucial innings down the order and/or key wickets with his spinners.

In the other game, both Renegades and Collegiate will be after an inaugural Premier 1 victory to keep themselves in with a shot at the final when they meet at the school grounds.

Making their first foray into Premier 1 with a 73-run defeat by Marist, the losing margin for Renegades was somewhat deceptive as they had to play without former Whanganui batsman Josh Trillo yet still completed their innings without all being dismissed, while dropped catches granted Marist’s leading batsman Fraser the chance to make a match-winning 96.

Mathew Hodges had a good game with the ball, as did Ben Heap with the bat.

The Collegiate first XI is an interesting mix of very promising teenagers already making their way into Whanganui representative senior level, and youngsters still developing their skills.

They had their moments in the seven-wicket loss to United, as the top order in Oscar McVerry, Carter Hobbs and Oscar Mabin had them through to 146-4 until the bowlers got a crack at the lower order and forced a collapse.

Similarly in the bowling effort, Mabin and skipper Josh Allpress had the United top order in trouble at 37-3, until veterans Lance and Smith combined for the winning partnership.

Both games start at 12.30pm.

Play resumes in the Premier 2 with matches at Collegiate and Victoria Park.

In Pool 1, early table leaders Whanganui Collegiate Second XI host the Property Brokers United Second XI, who had the first bye of the campaign.

Playing well in both the 50-over and T20 formats, Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens meet the Kaitoke Knight Riders.

In Pool 2, Wanganui Old Boys-Tech will look to follow up their initial success when they play Wicket Warriors Whanganui, while the other game will be a United derby as the Property Brokers United thirds meet the club’s new Colts team.

All games start at 12.30pm.

Draw for November 19

Premier 1

Wanganui Vet Services Marist v Property Brokers Wanganui United

Whanganui Collegiate School First XI v Wanganui Renegades

P240

Pool 1

Whanganui Collegiate School Second XI v Property Brokers Wanganui United Second XI

Kaitoke Knight Riders v Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Bye: Wanganui Vet Services Marist Second XI

Pool 2

Wanganui Old Boys-Tech v Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Property Brokers Wanganui United P3 v Property Brokers Wanganui United Colts