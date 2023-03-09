Marist is hoping to capitalise on Mark Fraser's current good form.

The last semifinal spots are up for grabs in the final round-robin of the Coastal Challenge Cup this weekend.

Property Brokers United’s five-wicket win over Weraroa CC last weekend means they are guaranteed to finish on top of the table ahead of Levin Old Boys, who take the last competition bye following a surprise 56-run defeat to previously winless Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC.

Those results have created a four-point log-jam from third place to sixth, making Wanganui Vet Services Marist (fourth) vs Weraroa (third) and Kāpiti Old Boys (fifth) vs Paraparaumu (sixth) virtual quarterfinals.

After a disrupted competition with one win, one loss and three weather-abandoned matches, Marist need to win against Weraroa to leap-frog them and keep the winner of Kāpiti vs Paraparaumu off their tail.

Disappointed to have let United off the hook last weekend when they had them 76-5 chasing 221, Weraroa come back to Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park for the second time in two weeks.

Top-order batsman Prabodha Arthavidu Ellawala Liyanage is in form after a superb 103 from 107 balls last weekend, striking 14 boundaries and a six.

Keegan Maclachlan and veteran Carl Trask will need to contribute with the bat again, while Liyanage and Maclachlan were the pick of a bowling attack that revolves around spin.

The wet weather, Chapple Cup representative weekend and last week’s bye mean the bulk of the Marist lineup has not had a lot of recent game time. Veterans Mark Fraser, John McIlraith, Nick Harding and Christopher Stewart will need to make meaningful contributions.

After scoring 100 runs in quick time across his three Twenty20 innings at Chapple Cup, Fraser has been in good form, while Hadleigh and Connor O’Leary impressed with the ball and, along with Ross Kinnerley, will form the backbone of their club’s bowling attack.

For undefeated United, the pressure is off in their last match at Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park, where they take on bottom-of-the-table Burger King Red Star.

Former Riverview Motel Whanganui batsman Trey Bidois played at opener for the Kāpiti match, while Nathan Elliot was their top scorer and Alex Mason grabbed four wickets.

Representative-level players like Peter Sigvertsen and Ethan Childs should not be underestimated.

For United, the bowling group of Harpreet Binning, Brendon Walker, Gerard Hobbs and Simon Badger were all in good form last weekend, while Badger and Chris Sharrock shared in the match-winning partnership of 145.

Greg Smith is beginning to find form with the bat and will be eager to push through to a half-century score after a succession of innings where he reached the 30s and 40s.

All matches start at noon.

March 11 draw - Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Kāpiti Old Boys vs Paraparaumu Medical Centre

Burger King Red Star vs Property Brokers United

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs Weraroa CC

Bye: Levin Old Boys

Premier 2 and 3

The Cricket Whanganui Premier 2 competition has reached the last round before the semifinals, with three teams battling to secure one of the two slots still available.

Unbeaten sides Wanganui Renegades and Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens, who did not play each other due to a rainout, have both qualified.

Marton face the out-of-contention Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI, while Renegades meet the Property Brokers United Colts, who are looking to secure their spot.

It will also be a big game between Wicket Warriors Whanganui and Property Brokers United 2nd XI.

In P340, Hunterville Hackers get a home game at Marton’s Centennial Park against Wanganui Old Boys-Tech, while Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI will try for two wins over Kaitoke in their rematch.

March 11 draw

Premier 2

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI vs Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Property Brokers United P2

Property Brokers United Colts vs Wanganui Renegades

Premier 3

Hunterville Hackers vs Wanganui Old Boys-Tech

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI vs Kaitoke Knight Riders