Crews battle large vegetation fire in Kaitoke

File photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are returning to a fire site in Kaitoke today to check on hot spots after fighting a large vegetation fire last night.

Crews were alerted to the fire on Pauri Rd just after 6pm on Thursday evening.

The large vegetation fire measured approximately 180m x 50m.

Two Whanganui urban appliances, two Whanganui rural appliances and two tankers were called.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were there for just over three hours extinguishing the blaze.

They said crews were returning this morning to check for any hot spots and ensure the fire was fully out.