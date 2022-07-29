Two Covid-19-related deaths in the Whanganui region were reported on Friday by the Ministry of Health.
The two people were among 41 Covid-19-related deaths around the country reported by the ministry.
Across the Whanganui region, there were 119 new community cases of Covid-19 and 15 people were in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.
This brings the number of active cases in the region to 877.
Nationally, 7605 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported by the ministry.
Throughout the country, 799 people were in hospital with the virus, 24 of whom were in the intensive care unit.