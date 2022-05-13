The Ministry of Health reported 56 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health reported 56 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person in the Whanganui region had died with Covid-19, bringing the total deaths to 20, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The person was among 29 new reported deaths with Covid-19 nationwide.

They included 14 people who died in the past two days and 15 people who died between March 24 and May 7.

The ministry also reported 56 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

There is also one case in Whanganui Hospital.

The Whanganui DHB reported 33 of the 56 cases were in Whanganui Central.

Across the rest of the region, there were four new cases in Ruapehu and 19 in Rangitīkei.

South Taranaki reported 48 new community cases.

There is a total of 539 active cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, according to the DHB.

The DHB is no longer providing daily statistics on regional Covid-19 cases as its Incident Management Team, which was established to manage the Covid-19 outbreak, has been stood down.

The DHB is now providing a weekly report on Covid-19 on Fridays.

Nationally, the ministry reported 7441 new community cases, 398 of whom were hospitalised.