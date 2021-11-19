Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui hits three quarters fully vaccinated

About eight and a half thousand people need a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to reach the 90 per cent target. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three-quarters of the eligible population of Whanganui have had their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The city needs 3244 people to get their first dose to get to the 90 per cent target, but for second doses that figure is at 8575 people.

In NZME's Top Town race to 90 per cent Whanganui remains in the lower half at 48th out of 66 places.

Queenstown-Lakes, Selwyn and Wellington are the leading three on the table and are the only places to have reached 90 per cent of their eligible population being double vaccinated.

Ruapehu has gone up one place on the table to 63rd since Thursday, with 68.3 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

Rangitīkei has 77.2 per cent of its population fully vaccinated and is 39th out of 66.

South Taranaki - with 74.4 per cent of people fully vaccinated - sits at 52nd.