Covid-19 Delta outbreak: First locations of interest in relation to Whanganui community case

Queues of cars seen at the testing station at Whanganui Hospital on Sunday morning. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Locations of interest in relation to the first Covid-19 Delta case in Whanganui have been revealed and more are expected.

They are a dairy in Castlecliff - the Polson St Foodmarket - and the public toilets at Kai Iwi beach.

The first case of Covid-19 in Whanganui during the Delta outbreak was announced by the Whanganui DHB on Saturday afternoon.

The person is currently isolating at a DHB-operated facility in Whanganui.

The DHB said the person had been compliant with all Covid-19 tracing requirements and was co-operating with health officials.

The Ministry of Health would not say if the person was vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.

According to the locations of interest details, the person appears to have visited the Kai Iwi public toilet between midday on Tuesday November 30 and 6pm on Thursday December 2.

They then visited the Polson St Foodmarket between 1:15pm and 1:45pm last Friday.

People who were at the above locations within the times specified need to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay home until you get a negative test result," the ministry said.

The only place to get tested for Covid-19 in Whanganui is at the community-based assessment centre in the carpark at Whanganui Hospital.

Common symptoms of Covid-19 may include one or more of the following: a new or worsening cough, sneezing and runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell, altered sense of taste, sore throat and a shortness of breath.

The ministry revealed the person, likely to have links to previous cases of Covid-19 outside of Whanganui, showed symptoms of the virus on Thursday and was tested on Friday.

The positive result then came in on Saturday.

The ministry said more locations of interest can be expected after investigations carried out on Sunday revealed the first two places.

There have been queues of cars seen at the testing station at Whanganui Hospital on Sunday morning.

A Whanganui DHB spokeswoman said the Covid-19 testing centre at Whanganui Hospital had been busy during the weekend.

"We don't have the exact figure at this stage but I can say that the numbers have been steady," she said.

She said there also appeared to be a "huge increase" in vaccination numbers as well but those figures would not be available until Monday morning.

As of Saturday night the Whanganui DHB area had 81% of its eligible population fully vaccinated.

Including those who had one dose pushed that figure to 89%.

Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said the positive case in Whanganui served as a strong reminder to follow public health guidelines.

She said she hoped to see the same increase in testing and vaccination numbers that happened in other regions where a positive case had been discovered.

"We have been very lucky so far so let's keep being lucky by following the advice on getting vaccinated and keeping up the good hygiene practices of hand washing and using sanitisers."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Whanganui DHB area, which also includes most of the Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts, has had just nine cases of the virus - all in March and April last year.

Currently, the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts are at the red level of the traffic light system.

Vaccination clinics around Whanganui

Monday, 6 December 2021 Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave 6am - 4pm Walk in

Monday, 6 December 2021 Central City Pharmacy121 Victoria Avenue 9:30 - 12:30pm

Booked

Monday, 6 December 2021 Pasifika Church Puriri Street, Tawhero 10am - 12pm

Walk in

Monday, 6 December 2021 Te Ao Hou Marae 356 Somme Pd 3pm - 6pm

Monday, 6 December 2021 Living Waters 5 Rakau Road, Castlecliff 12pm - 5pm Walk in

Tuesday, 7 December 2021 Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave 9am - 7pm Walk in

Tuesday, 7 December 2021 Bulls 4 Criterion Street 9:30am - 3:30pm Walk in

Tuesday, 7 December 2021 Bulls Medical Centre 73 High Street, Bulls Booked

Tuesday, 7 December 2021 Ruapehu Health 38 Seddon Street, Raetihi 4pm - 6pm

Booked

Tuesday, 7 December 2021 CMH Clinic Day Gate 2, Heads Rd, DHB 1pm - 3pm CMH

Tuesday, 7 December 2021 Living Waters 5 Rakau Road, Castlecliff 12pm - 5pm Walk in

Wednesday, 8 December 2021 Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave 9am - 7pm Walk in

Wednesday, 8 December 2021 Te Kotuku - Marton 85 Henderson Line 10am - 3pm Walk in

Wednesday, 8 December 2021 Puriri Street Shops 92 Puriri Street 4pm - 7pm Pop up

Wednesday, 8 December 2021 Living Waters 5 Rakau Road, Castlecliff 12pm - 5pmWalk in

Thursday, 9 December 2021 Te Rito 62 Victoria Ave 9am - 7pm Walk in

Thursday, 9 December 2021 Aramoho Health 144 Somme Parade Aramoho 3pm – 5pm

Booked

Thursday, 9 December 2021 Central City Pharmacy121 Victoria Avenue 9:30 -

2:30pm Booked

Thursday, 9 December 2021 Taihape 3 Hospital Road10am - 3pm 200 Walk in

Thursday, 9 December 2021 Taihape Medical 3 Hospital Road 5pm - 6:30pm Walk in

Thursday, 9 December 2021 Living Waters 5 Rakau Road, Castlecliff 12pm - 5pm Walk in