Updated

Counties, the Whanganui rugby club for farmers, turns 50

Many talented and well-known players donned the Counties green over the years, including former All Black Glenn Osborne seen here in 2011 against Ratana.

There are few things a Kiwi farmer loves more than a good ol' game of footy at the end of a long, hard week on the farm.

Most club sides, even in today's professional environment,

