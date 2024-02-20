Whanganui District Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan.

By Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan: Triple world rowing champion, double Olympian and seventh term councillor

The New Year has come and gone, and I hope our community enjoyed some downtime and managed to support some of the wonderful events and activities on display in our district this summer while keeping safe and having a fun time with family and friends.

This current Whanganui District Council is nearly halfway through our three-year term, and with a new Coalition Government well and truly kicking into gear, with a raft of legislation being debated and moved with urgency through Parliament, along with our own large work programme, 2024 is set to be a very busy and important year for our community, while still navigating a cost-of-living crisis.

Whanganui District Council, similar to Horizons Regional Council’s main piece of work at present is working through the proposed/draft Long-Term Plan (LTP 2024 – 2034), with the next three years (2024 – 2027) as the real focus.

We have just met in confidence to debate and agree on some long-term plan non-significant service level reductions, which in previous years I would have called quite significant, but such is the nature of considerations we need to make to consult on a possible proposed 9.5 per cent medium average rate rise for the 2024-25 year, aka the highest in my 17-plus years on your council.

The council has adopted a six-point plan including 1. Pursue a high population growth, 2. Increase non-rates revenue, 3. Use alternative funding sources, 4. Find efficiency savings, 5. Reduce levels of service and 6. Sell assets to repay debt and the “non-significant” decisions I mention above are tough but all part of that important strategy.

We will be adopting the draft LTP in early March and eagerly await your submissions/feedback, before adopting in time to set the 2024-25 rates July 1.

Quite apart from the LTP, please consider completing online at www:whanganui.govt.nz, the Representative Review 2024 survey or keeping your eyes out for Community Kōrero and more formal consultation.

This review determines how the council is made up, including the number of councillors, the basis of the election (wards, boundaries etc), community boards etc. We have already consulted and decided to implement a Māori Ward. Your three-yearly votes are the key method to have your say on your council so please tell us what you think.

Next month I will give some time to discuss the Waters Services Acts Repeal Bill, repealing the dreaded Three Waters of the previous Labour Government. Whanganui fought strong and hard to retain/have control over our water assets and who governs them and this is a major win for our community.

E: Philippa.Baker-Hogan@whanganui.govt.nz