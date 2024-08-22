South Taranaki District Council's Hāwera headquarters will be closed for earthquake strengthening. Photo / STDC

By RNZ

South Taranaki District Council staff and services are to be relocated for up to six months while its Hāwera headquarters is earthquake strengthened.

Chief executive Fiona Aitken said the building currently met the minimum earthquake standard, which is 34% of the New Building Standard (NBS) but, because it was the district’s Civil Defence emergency operations centre, it was required to meet higher structural requirements and be 80% of the NBS.

“We need to make sure that in the event of a major disaster we are able to use this building as our base of operations as well as continue to deliver our business-as-usual activities to our communities,” Aitken said.

“We have gone out to tender and anticipate that physical work will start early in the new year. This means we’ll have to relocate staff from the main administration building for approximately four to six months.”