With some of the quilts donated to IDEA Services by Cotton On Quilters are Frances Hollenback (left), Veronica Davidson, both from Cotton On Quilters, and Fiona Miller-Hamilton, area manager at IDEA Services.

Frances Hollenback and Veronica Davidson of Cotton On Quilters last week dropped into IDEA Services Whanganui's headquarters at Alma Gardens, and they brought with them 20 newly made quilts to donate to the organisation.

They were accepted with gratitude by IDEA Services area manager Fiona Miller-Hamilton. The quilters try to do this every two years.

"Our good friend Heather McLeod died and her husband wanted the spare bedroom back," says Frances.

Heather was a Cotton On Quilter and she had amassed a large quantity of fabric.

"This is all Heather's fabric," says Frances, indicating the variety of quilts in colours bold and muted and in all sorts of styles and patterns. "She was a normal, average quilter, so a normal, average quilter takes over a whole bedroom."

She says it was good fun, choosing fabric and planning quilts.

"I think that's why we got so many."

The quilts are usually 100 per cent cotton and can be washed the same as washing a towel.

"Don't be scared of them," says Frances to IDEA Services service manager Marlene Gray.

"If they become raggedy and cuddle rugs, that's fine, and if they eventually become the dog's blanket, that's fine too."

"They're made to be used," says Veronica.

Some of the quilts are so stunning they would look great as wall hangings.

"Last time when you ladies donated, they were wheelchair quilts," says Fiona.

They got so many that some went to wheelchair users in Manawatū. With more than 60 IDEA Services clients in Whanganui, the 20 full-size quilts will be snapped up quickly.

"We know you support people with all sorts of abilities so we tried to be as broad as possible," says Frances.

Designs range from Kiwiana to jungle animals to tools ... all sorts.

Frances says making quilts can be therapeutic for people who have had a rough time. Some of the colours and designs are guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits.

Cotton On Quilters meet on the first Saturday of the month from 10am for the whole day, at the Masonic Hall on the corner of Dublin and Keith streets.

They have an open day once a year, but members often take bus trips to out-of-town quilt shows.