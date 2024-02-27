Whanganui District Council kaumātua John Maihi with schoolchildren at the launch of core boards at Kowhai Park.

A new community resource at Whanganui’s Kowhai Park will help non-verbal people with communication and encourage active and inclusive play.

Core communication boards – core boards – are large signs with pictures and words that provide visual communication for people of all ages who have trouble with speech or language skills.

Installing them in parks and play spaces is a new initiative by the TalkLink Trust, which provides assistive technology tools and strategies to increase non-verbal communication throughout the country.

Whanganui resident Kori Mako and Central Kindergarten Keith Street head teacher Lorraine Russell suggested to Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe they should be installed at Kowhai Park.

Tripe said core boards were a great initiative to make members of the non-verbal community feel acknowledged and valued in Whanganui’s public spaces, and they fitted perfectly with ongoing Whanganui District Council funding for greater accessibility at playgrounds and parks.

“I was initially approached by Kori with the idea to install core boards in Kowhai Park so that she and her son could better communicate while they played at the park.

“On behalf of our community, I thank the TalkLink Trust for their advocacy and the creative vision that’s led to the installation of these valuable augmented communication signs.”

The core boards – one in te reo Māori, the other in English – have been installed along the pathway in the park’s playground.

They feature illustrations of playground rides to point to, such as a tārere - swing, retireti - slide and tīemiemi-seesaw, alongside symbols and terms for activities and actions like reri - ready, huri - turn, inu -drink and kai - eat, as well as tauanga (numbers) and symbols for āna/kāore (yes/no).

People can point to the illustrations and symbols to convey what activity they would like to do and the words can then be spoken by others to emphasise the activity or action.

Another core board is planned for Lorenzdale Park in Gonville.

They have been funded and installed by Whanganui District Council.