About 1800 rural landlines around the country would be shut off by next March, the majority in the Ruapehu district and the Marlborough Sounds, Seddon said.
Board chairman David Wells said he thought the entire copper network should be shut down before 2030 and if Chorus made cost savings, they could be used to help rural residents connect with more up-to-date technology.
“When I drive to town, I sometimes see two vans parked outside one of [Chorus’] roadside boxes, clearly fixing problems,” he said.
“I know there are only a handful of people using the service provided by those boxes.”
“We also have regional managers who can come out and talk to them in person,” she said.
“If required, we are happy to hold a community meeting.
“We know that it can be scary, especially for older people, but once it’s all set up, they won’t notice any difference.”
