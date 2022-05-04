Some of the eclectic mix of art and retro clothing at Cooks Gallery this weekend. Photos / Paul Brooks

The recent Old Age, New Age art exhibition and silent auction was held in conjunction with Artists Open Studios, raising money for Age Concern Whanganui.

Not all the art was sold, so those remaining pieces have been moved to Cooks Gallery, home of the Whanganui Arts Society, where they will be on display this weekend, along with an eclectic selection of vintage clothing, including dresses, handbags, purses, shoes, belts, steampunk gear and more.

The display includes ballgowns.

"The ball season is open again after two years of not having it," says Gilly Brown, who curated the clothing display. "Rutherford Junior High School has a florist group, and they will make some floral art arrangements [for the weekend]."

Greg Swinburne has also donated some of his signature glass work to the exhibition.

The art works are on small canvases and include an extra painting donated by Arts Society member, Rob Davies. All are for sale with proceeds going to Age Concern.

Cooks Gallery is open from 10am till 4.30pm this Saturday and Sunday for viewing. The gallery is the second building through the iron gates in Trafalgar Pl, between Holdaways and Wanganui Motors off Ridgway St.