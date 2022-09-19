Your connection with nature could benefit your physical and mental health. Photo / Paul Brooks

How is your connection with nature? Does that connection even matter? If your answer to the second question is, "Not really", then I can guess the answer to the first question is, "Not much of a connection."

The increasing hours of stimulation most people get on devices these days continues a very long trend of people making structures that separate us from the natural environment. A lot of that we called progress, but now many are questioning the consequences.

Sleep disorders, anxiety and concern about general wellbeing are common complaints that feed industries making remedies, from melatonin to multi-vitamin pills. Maybe we should look again at that connection to nature. In the Whanganui context, the forest, the river and the coast come to mind.

I get much joy, as part of a team, taking young people around the great realm of Tane represented by Tarapuruhi Bushy Park near Kai Iwi.

One senior pupil of Te Kura o Kokohuia was so enthusiastic after his visit that he said it was the best day of his life. His knowledge of his culture had clicked with the natural world in which his cultural roots lie. The mauri or life force felt in that lush forest, teeming with creatures, had made a deep impression.

So many of the children who visit Tarapuruhi Bushy Park for a day go away tired but fizzing from experiences through all their senses. The naturally air-conditioned atmosphere, new smells and sights, exuberant bird song, and trees older than any man-made structures in our district, all interact with the physicality of walking and exploring. Many parents comment, "They'll sleep well tonight."

For Whanganui, the connection to the Awa is defining and close. It is a living entity with whom our relationship has hopefully turned the corner. The damage done through cultural and environmental short-sightedness dispirited many, especially local iwi who patiently battled away for recognition and realignment.

Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act (2017) is an inspiring redefinition of our relationship with the natural world. The river has been calling to us, and led by local iwi, we have seen the evidence of neglect in the muddy sediment loads and rapid flood peaks that result from too much deforestation, degradation of forest remnants by pests, and land use that has been negligent.

Being a part of nature, not apart from her, we recognise that the mana of our communities is interwoven with the state of the environment. Our young people need to see nature being restored and have a hand in it. Don't we all?

What a great sight it was to have Italian school students visiting this month because they had been inspired by the developments here in our relationship to the river.

So after another day in the forest, coming home by the river, and seeing the sun setting over the beautiful moana, I feel re-invigorated by nature, aware of the damage she is suffering but inspired to work with her powers to regenerate. How about you?